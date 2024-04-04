Genpact's CHRO Piyush Mehta expands role to lead as country manager, India

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
In his expanded role, Mehta will leverage his expertise to drive Genpact’s AI-first strategy in India.
Genpact, a global professional services and solutions firm, announced the expanded role of its CHRO, Piyush Mehta, to country manager, India, effective immediately.
This move reflects Genpact's commitment to India and its pivot to an AI-first company. In 2023, Genpact opened and scaled three new operating centres in Tier 3 cities in India, including Madurai, Jodhpur, and Warangal – expanding its talent base and footprint, and contributing to the region’s economic development.
“India remains a strategic talent market for Genpact, and we believe people are the greatest assets for us and our clients. Piyush has a successful track record of building and growing our talent ecosystem over the last 25 years. His experience will be invaluable as we strengthen Genpact’s foundation in India,” said BK Kalra, president and CEO, Genpact.
As Genpact’s CHRO, Mehta has played a pivotal role in shaping the company’s human resources strategy. In his expanded role, he will leverage his expertise to drive Genpact’s AI-first strategy in India, driving value for key India stakeholders while continuing to lead the company’s HR function globally.
“India’s talent has always been a prime differentiator for economic growth in the country. I am excited to take on this expanded role as we continue to grow our business, empower India’s talented workforce, and contribute to the country’s economic landscape,” said Piyush Mehta, CHRO, and country manager, India, Genpact.