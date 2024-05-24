GenY Medium ropes in ex JWT VP, John Thomas as national client servicing lead

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
GenY Medium, a digital agency offering advertising and marketing services appoints ex JWT VP, John Thomas as national head of client servicing. Thomas will be responsible for efficient and effective delivery of the strategic initiatives committed to clients, both qualitative and quantitative to enhance brand growth and customer acquisition.
With a total of twenty-two years of experience in marketing and brand management, Thomas’ career highlights include launching the first Oh Lalala TVC for Kingfisher Lager Beer along with McDonald's Middle East, BMW, and Beiersdorf. He has worked across five global markets in Europe, the Middle East, and India. On the agency side, his professional journey includes tenure at renowned companies such as JWT, VML, and McCann Erickson.
John Thomas, head of client servicing at GenY medium, said, “Clients’ business building through a strong narrative and storytelling remains to this day the most enjoyable and the most challenging task. It's the one thing I have been looking forward to every single day for the last 22 years. The other interesting part is the ever evolving trends and mindset shift that provides impetus to a lot more disruption and creativity in storytelling, something that has led me to join GenY Medium. I am excited and looking forward to sharing my experiences and creating newer ones with the amazing team here.”