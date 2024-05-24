GenY Medium ropes in ex JWT VP, John Thomas as national client servicing lead

John Thomas, head of client servicing at GenY medium, said, “Clients’ business building through a strong narrative and storytelling remains to this day the most enjoyable and the most challenging task. It's the one thing I have been looking forward to every single day for the last 22 years. The other interesting part is the ever evolving trends and mindset shift that provides impetus to a lot more disruption and creativity in storytelling, something that has led me to join GenY Medium. I am excited and looking forward to sharing my experiences and creating newer ones with the amazing team here.”