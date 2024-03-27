Geolife Agritech appoints Ravi Kshirsagar as vice president of corporate affairs and strategy

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Kshirsagar will strengthen Geolife's leadership team and contribute to its mission of revolutionising agriculture.
Geolife Agritech, a bio-inputs segment company with a distinguished presence in over thirty countries and a legacy spanning decades, has announced the appointment of Ravi Kshirsagar as vice president of corporate affairs and strategy.
This strategic move underscores Geolife's commitment to fortifying its leadership team with seasoned professionals as it continues its pioneering work in leveraging non-technology solutions in agriculture, particularly through its Balance Complete Nutrition Package (BCNP) offerings.
With nearly seventeen years of extensive experience in corporate affairs, public policy, and government relations, Kshirsagar brings a wealth of knowledge and insight to his new role. His profound understanding of the agricultural landscape coupled with his network spanning CXOs, government officials, and media circles positions him as a valuable asset to Geolife's strategic initiatives.
He is an alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, where he honed his Master of Technology (M.Tech) and holds an Executive MBA in International Business from Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) Delhi.
In his new capacity, Kshirsagar will play a pivotal role in shaping Geolife's corporate partnerships, association with Foundation/ NGOs and spearheading new initiatives aimed at driving sustainable growth and enhancing the brand value of the company. His appointment underscores Geolife's unwavering commitment to nurturing top-tier talent and harnessing expertise to propel its mission of revolutionizing agriculture through holistic solutions.
Speaking on his appointment, Ravi Kshirsagar expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I am delighted to join Geolife Agritech at such a pivotal juncture in its journey. I look forward to contributing to its growth trajectory by leveraging my experience and insights to strategic partnership."