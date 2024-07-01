GIFT City appoints Kunal Mukherjee as its head of marketing

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Mukherjee holds a master's degree from MICA.
According to an update on LinkedIn, Kunal Mukherjee has been appointed as the head of marketing at GIFT City (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City), an emerging global financial and IT services hub.
Hoewever, Mukherjee's LinkedIn bio section shows that he is the AVP Marketing at GIFT City.
Prior to this role, Mukherjee served as head of business development at Ikonz Studios. He has also worked with ed-tech platform Kool Kanya, TotallyAwesome, MomsKnowBest, Miko, The Walt Disney Company, UTV, Times Network, TAM Media Research, and K&U.