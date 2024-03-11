Gigesh Gangadharan joins L&T Finance as head of digital marketing

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Previously, he was associated with Godrej Consumer Products as head of digital marketing.
L&T Finance, a non-banking financial company has appointed Gigesh Gangadharan as its new head digital marketing. He shared the development on his LinkedIn profile.
In his new position, Gigesh will lead GTM strategies for all categories, manage CRM, ORM and establish a strong digital ecosystem to improve overall customer experience. Before this, he was working as digital marketing head at Godrej Consumer Products.
Gigesh, a digital marketing professional with over sixteen years of experience, has worked as the group head of digital media at Star India for three years. He has also held positions at L'Oréal India, Sanofi, Colgate Palmolive, MEC, GETIT Infoservices, and Indiamart.