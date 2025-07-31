Gillette India appoints Kapil Sharma as VP & Category Head for grooming business

Gillette India, maker of brands like Gillette, Venus and Oral B, has announced the appointment of Kapil Sharma as vice president and category head – grooming, effective August 1, 2025.

Sharma brings with him rich commercial work experience of over 2 decades. He joined P&G in 2001 and has since worked across United States, Asia Pacific, India, and Middle East regions and led digital commerce, brand strategy, go-to-market execution, and global sales efforts.

Speaking about his new role, Kapil Sharma, vice president and category head – grooming, Gillette India said, “I truly look forward to returning to India and leading the Grooming category that presents immense opportunities. It’s a privilege to serve our consumers, our stakeholders again, providing them with best-in-class innovations that enhance their daily lives. With India being a pivotal market for P&G globally, it fills me with pride to contribute to this remarkable growth journey."

He is an MBA from the S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai, and holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from the Institute of Engineering & Technology, Lucknow. Sharma takes over from Abhishek Desai in the role, who has been promoted to take on a regional leadership role for Asia, Middle East and Africa, based out of Dubai.

Abhishek Desai has been associated with P&G for over 18 years and has worked across different geographies including India, Korea, ASEAN, Australia and China. In his most recent role spearheading the Grooming business for Gillette India Limited, he has been instrumental in driving record growth across the grooming portfolio, with Gillette growing double digit and leading the market share in the Blades and Razors category.



Sharing his perspective, Abhishek Desai said, “It has been both a privilege and an honor to serve as the Category Head for the Grooming business. This journey was incredibly rewarding, filled with valuable lessons and meaningful opportunities to raise the bar on serving consumers and all stakeholders. I wish the team my best as they continue to delight consumers, under Kapil’s leadership. I look forward to the exciting future ahead.”