Gini & Jony names Harsh Agarwal as CEO

Suditi Industries has announced the appointment of Harsh Agarwal as the chief executive officer of their kidswear brand, Gini & Jony. This internal decision received board approval, and formal notification has been submitted to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Harsh Agarwal succeeds Prakash Lakhani, the founder and former CEO who has led the brand since its inception. Lakhani will now transition into a mentorship role within the organisation.

“Gini & Jony is not just a brand he built — it is his DNA. You cannot separate the two,” Harsh said. “His legacy will continue to guide us as we build on the foundation he created.”

As CEO, Harsh Agarwal’s vision is to elevate Gini & Jony beyond its position as India’s leading kidswear brand “The needs of India’s children and parents in this space remain largely unmet. There is a significant opportunity to create entirely new experiences. We aim to spearhead this evolution, not just through our products, but through imagination and innovative solutions.”

Harsh Agarwal intends to strategically regain momentum. “We are re-evaluating established industry practices, shedding outdated biases, and fostering the development of contemporary retail solutions. The market is rapidly changing, and our goal is to lead that change, not simply react to it.”

Describing his working style and leadership philosophy, Harsh Agarwal emphasises a situational approach grounded in leading by example and direct involvement. “During this initial phase, I will be deeply engaged across all aspects of the business – from product development to retail operations, and from technology integration to customer interactions. It’s crucial for me to work alongside the team, establishing rhythm, speed, and alignment. As the business stabilises and our leadership team strengthens, I will gradually shift my focus to broader strategic priorities, including experience design, brand narrative, and long-term innovation.”

Concurrently with his responsibilities as CEO of Gini & Jony, Harsh Agarwal will continue to contribute in a strategic leadership capacity at Suditi Industries, playing a role in the group’s overarching transformation from a manufacturing-centric organisation to a modern, consumer-focused retail entity.

“As we embark on this next chapter, my commitment is clear: we will reimagine childhood through the lens of possibility. With courage, creativity, and care, we will make Gini & Jony the most trusted companion in every child’s story,” said Harsh Agarwal, CEO of Gini & Jony.

Prakash Lakhani, founder of Gini & Jony, commented, “Building Gini & Jony over the past four decades has been an incredibly fulfilling journey. I am immensely proud to now pass the leadership to Harsh, who brings both fresh perspectives and a profound respect for the brand’s heritage. I have complete confidence in his ability to lead Gini & Jony into an exciting future characterised by innovation, integrity, and genuine care.”

Pawan Agarwal, CMD of Suditi Industries, stated, “At Suditi, we believe that the most successful businesses are built at the intersection of experience and new energy. Harsh embodies this perfect synergy of vision and execution. With the strong foundation we have established and the leadership now in place, I am confident that this marks the beginning of a remarkable new era for Gini & Jony – and for Suditi Industries as a whole.”