Glance appoints Aashish Benjamin Oommen as Global Head of Brand & Consumer Marketing

Consumer technology company Glance today announced the appointment of Aashish Benjamin Oommen as global head of brand and consumer marketing. He joins as the company accelerates its AI-driven transformation globally.

Oommen brings over 18 years of experience in building and scaling digital-native brands and commerce platforms. Most recently, he co-founded Ohsogo, an e-commerce platform in Bangladesh, where he played a key role in establishing it as the second-largest player in the Beauty and Personal Care (BPC) category.

Before that, Oommen spent nearly a decade at Myntra, where he led brand marketing across multiple portfolios, including Myntra, Myntra Beauty, and the House of Brands. He played a key role in building youth-centric brands like Roadster and in co-creating celebrity-led brands such as HRX with Hrithik Roshan and House of Pataudi with Saif Ali Khan.

He has also held key marketing roles at Arvind Fashions and United Breweries, further enhancing his expertise in the consumer and lifestyle sectors.

“Glance is entering an exciting phase where we’re pushing the boundaries of how consumers experience content and commerce through artificial intelligence,” said Naveen Tewari, founder and CEO of InMobi & Glance. “We’re delighted to welcome Aashish at this pivotal point in our journey. His proven expertise in building iconic consumer brands and driving scale will be an asset as we continue to grow and innovate globally.”

“Joining Glance during this period of rapid innovation and growth is incredibly exciting,” said Aashish Benjamin Oommen. “As we transform the way content and commerce come together through generative AI, I look forward to contributing to the next phase of Glance’s evolution and shaping a brand that consumers love and trust globally.”