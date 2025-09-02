Glance names Mansi Jain as chief operating officer

Glance, the consumer technology company backed by InMobi, has appointed Mansi Jain as its chief operating officer. The move comes as the company pushes to scale its AI-powered commerce platform globally.

Jain has been with the InMobi Group for more than 13 years. Most recently, as senior vice president and general manager at Glance, she launched Glance AI, a discovery-led shopping platform.

“Mansi has been at the center of Glance and InMobi’s most defining breakthroughs,” said Naveen Tewari, Founder and CEO of InMobi Group and Glance. “She brings unmatched strategic clarity, bold vision, and the ability to inspire teams to reimagine what’s possible. As COO, she will be instrumental in scaling Glance globally and cementing our leadership in AI commerce.”

Commenting on her new role, Jain said: “I am energised to take on this role at such a pivot time for Glance. In just a few months, we have seen the immense potential of Glance AI come alive globally. We are at the dawn of a commerce revolution, one that will be led by AI. My vision is to make Glance AI synonymous with AI commerce and to shape the future of how the world shops and discovers.”

As COO, she will oversee Glance’s global expansion and strengthen its positioning in the AI commerce space.