Global Infraearth names Umesh Jhawar as Chief Executive Officer

The Real Estate Project, Transaction and FDI Consultant, GLOBAL INFRAEARTH ropes in Umesh Jhawar as their Chief Executive Officer. As the CEO, he will now oversee responsible for the overall business of the company in India and Internationally.
Global InfraEarth is one of the reputed and trusted real estate services company in India with a network across all states in India and plans to spread tentacles internationally. They are Project & Transaction Consultant and Project & FDI Advisor in real estate. The promoter has been serving 30+ years esteemed clients be it Builders & Developers, Small & Medium Enterprises, Indian Corporates and Multinational Companies (MNCs).
Global InfraEarth specializes in Warehousing & Logistic Park, Ecommerce, IT / ITES, Commercial, Data Centre, Retail, Hospitality, Residential, Education, Industrial, Defence, Land investments, all government bodies approvals & permissions and FDI related services.
“We are delighted to have Umesh Jhawar on our board as it would reinforce the expansion plans of the company and will boost the widening and deepening strategy at GLOBAL INFRAEARTH”, said Mr Yogesh, Managing Director.
“We are a trust based, non-hierarchical, democratic organization that leverages knowledge, research and network to deliver extraordinary value to our clients with our principles of transparency, commitment and reliability for our customers”, expressed Mr Jhawar at Global InfraEarth.
Umesh has more than 2 decades of business experience, including leadership roles at Arihant Superstructures and worked with MNC like Atos Worldline and NewYork Life. He is a seasoned player in the real estate will lead the development and implementation of the business in the key sectors of real estate which are seeing the green shoots of growth. Most recently, he was serving Arihant Superstructures Ltd as Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations. He was instrumental in the overall development of the company in Sales & Marketing strategies, Systems and Processes, Investor Relations and Visibility in the real estate industry in his stint of close to eight years.
Umesh Jhawar is a distinction holder from UICT (University Institute of Chemical Technology), Matunga erstwhile UDCT and holds a management degree from Newport University, USA. He holds the ‘Patterns of Professional Management’ degree by Kinder Brothers International, USA. To his credentials is the E- learning degree from Atos University on ‘Global Delivery Platform for Project Management.
“Recently, we signed a MoU for our clients with Government of Maharashtra for investment in Maharashtra and we were the only Transaction Consultant to be part of the investment done under MAGNETIC MAHARASHTRA 2.0 initiative. We are here to facilitate investors – large corporates and MNCs looking for investment opportunities and options in India via ‘Invest India’ and ‘Make in India’ program. We shall also evaluate the path of opening up branches or liaison offices of GLOBAL INFRAEARTH in Singapore, Japan and USA”. says Umesh Jhawar.
As the consumption for internet data is increasing manifold by the large population of India, the need for data centre would pent up. India’s data centre market is likely to reach $4 billion against the US’s $69 billion by 2024. Similarly, the growth in the Indian e-Commerce industry is fuelling the demand as well as the development of the logistics and warehousing sector of the country. The warehousing market in India was valued at INR 1,501.2 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach INR 2,821.1 billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of ~13.57% during the 2020-2024 (reports businesswire – A Berkshire Hathaway Company). Both the sectors will flip up the business opportunities in the real estate market. Here comes GLOBAL INFRAEARTH, as a most reliable Project Consultant Partner for all the data centre, industrial and logistics players to serviced their real estate demand, Commented Mr Jhawar.