Global Infraearth names Umesh Jhawar as Chief Executive Officer

As the consumption for internet data is increasing manifold by the large population of India, the need for data centre would pent up. India’s data centre market is likely to reach $4 billion against the US’s $69 billion by 2024. Similarly, the growth in the Indian e-Commerce industry is fuelling the demand as well as the development of the logistics and warehousing sector of the country. The warehousing market in India was valued at INR 1,501.2 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach INR 2,821.1 billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of ~13.57% during the 2020-2024 (reports businesswire – A Berkshire Hathaway Company). Both the sectors will flip up the business opportunities in the real estate market. Here comes GLOBAL INFRAEARTH, as a most reliable Project Consultant Partner for all the data centre, industrial and logistics players to serviced their real estate demand, Commented Mr Jhawar.