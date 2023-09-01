Globale Media appoints Kritika Arora as the Director of Performance & Acquisitions

Prior to this role, Kritika worked with many organisations, including Silverpush, PolicyBazaar.
AI-driven mobile and web advertising platform, Globale Media, has appointed Kritika Arora as the director of performance & acquisitions. At Globale Media, she plans to reach & engage the target audience across different platforms, maximising our brand’s visibility & conversions. She has 12 years of experience in performance marketing and over 15 years of experience across various categories within this industry.
We're excited to have Kritika on board as our new director of performance and acquisitions, said Bhavesh Talreja, founder and CEO of Globale Media. She brings a wealth of experience in operations management, digital marketing, and performance marketing to the table. We're always open to testing new ideas and experimenting with different strategies here at Globale Media, and Kritika will be a great asset in helping us continue to push the envelope.
Kritika stated that she is looking forward to working with Globale Media's team in order to help the company grow. She has been observing the company for months and is thrilled with the opportunity to help their clients grow their businesses.
Kritika's experience with various organisations, including Silverpush, PolicyBazaar, and her establishment of Hochads, have made her well-suited for her new role. Her achievements include being a part of Goldman Sach’s Woman Entrepreneur Program from IIM-Bangalore, Social Samosa Superwoman 2021, and various small business and women disruptor awards.