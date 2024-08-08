Globale Media elevates Himani Singh as associate director of Global Sales

Commenting on Singh’s promotion, Bhavesh Talreja, founder and CEO of Globale Media, said, “We are thrilled to have Himani step into her new role. Her promotion as the asssociate director of Global Sales is a significant milestone in our journey to strengthen our global vision. Her extensive experience in optimising and implementing sales strategies across various industry categories will be invaluable. At Globale Media, we foster innovation and are always eager to explore new ideas and experiment with different strategies.”