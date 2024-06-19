Gnothi Seauton appoints Gaurav Bhagowati as executive vice president for Indian market expansion

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Gnothi Seauton, a strategic communications and advisory lab, announces the appointment of Gaurav Bhagowati as executive vice president, focusing on expanding the firm's presence in the Indian market.
Bhagowati, a seasoned communications veteran, brings a unique blend of expertise to his new role at Gnothi Seauton. With a career that spans over a decade in journalism and leadership roles at top communications firms, his skills encompass CXO consulting, brand messaging, campaign narratives, and policy advocacy, making him a valuable addition to the team.
"I'm thrilled to be joining Gnothi Seauton during this exciting phase of growth and expansion," said Gaurav Bhagowati. "The firm's dedication to delivering innovative and impactful work resonates deeply with me. As I oversee client strategy and business development, I look forward to driving success for our clients and strengthening Gnothi Seauton's presence across the Indian and global markets."
Bhagowati previously managed the CXO consulting firm Pharos Strategic Partners. His career includes senior consulting positions at the IFC-World Bank Group SA and the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative in India, as well as senior roles with leading agencies. He is also a former journalist, having worked at the Times of India, the Financial Express, and the Hindustan Times, among others.
"Gaurav's addition to our leadership team is a significant step as we embark on an ambitious growth plan," said Abhijit Kaur, managing partner at Gnothi Seauton. "His diverse background and extensive industry knowledge will be invaluable in enhancing our integrated communications services and expanding our client base across various sectors."
The firm's vision for the future includes expanding its services across various sectors, enhancing its digital capabilities, and fostering innovation in strategic communications while experimenting with new approaches emerging from the rapid rise of intelligent technologies.
“At Gnothi Seauton, our vision is to be the partner that delivers work with a sharp creative perspective blended with innovative strategies," added Abhijit Kaur. "We leverage consumer behavior to create purposeful campaigns that capture attention and drive what really matters —trust, relevance, and growth. Brands don't seek fleeting moments; they aim to forge lasting connections that translate into real, sustainable business impact, and that's precisely what we deliver."