G.O.A.T Brand Labs appoints Mukesh Lodha as chief of finance

"We are delighted to announce the appointment of Mukesh Lodha as our Chief of Finance," said Rishi Vasudev, co-Founder of G.O.A.T Brand Labs. G.O.A.T is growing rapidly (over 80% y-o-y). We are expanding nationally and internationally and looking forward to adding many exciting new brands in few months. As we near the USD 100 Mn ARR, it's the right time to have a senior tenured leader join us to steer the finance team at G.O.A.T and its acquired companies. Mr. Lodha's expertise across domain verticals will be a huge value add for G.O.A.T., and it will help us build towards a billion-dollar company."