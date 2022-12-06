G.O.A.T Brand Labs appoints Mukesh Lodha as chief of finance

Prior to this role, Mukesh was the APAC CFO at Nielsen and held various positions at Wipro.
G.O.A.T Brand Labs has appointed Mukesh Lodha as the company's new chief of finance.
Lodha will orchestrate and execute G.O.A.T Brand Labs' overall finance to propel the company to new heights in his new role. His primary responsibility at G.O.A.T will be building and managing a diverse team while ensuring strong financial control and planning across all business verticals.
He will report to Rishi Vasudev, co-founder of G.O.A.T Brand Labs and will collaborate closely with him to improve the company's financial structure and business processes.
With over 20 years of experience in the finance industry spanning various organizations such as Nielsen, Wipro and TVS Motor Company, Mukesh is a seasoned Chartered Accountant. In his previous role at Nielsen, Mukesh was the APAC CFO, where he successfully spearheaded the management of the entire gamut of the Finance of Nielsen, comprising 16 countries with a turnover worth USD half a billion.
"We are delighted to announce the appointment of Mukesh Lodha as our Chief of Finance," said Rishi Vasudev, co-Founder of G.O.A.T Brand Labs. G.O.A.T is growing rapidly (over 80% y-o-y). We are expanding nationally and internationally and looking forward to adding many exciting new brands in few months. As we near the USD 100 Mn ARR, it's the right time to have a senior tenured leader join us to steer the finance team at G.O.A.T and its acquired companies. Mr. Lodha's expertise across domain verticals will be a huge value add for G.O.A.T., and it will help us build towards a billion-dollar company."
Mukesh Lodha, chief of finance at G.O.A.T Brand Labs, commented on his appointment, saying, "I'm extremely delighted to be a part of the G.O.A.T team. G.O.A.T's current growth trajectory and brand portfolio is exciting, and I look forward to working with the team and contributing to the company's long-term viability and profitability. My skills and knowledge will enable me to build, strengthen, and streamline processes impacting the enterprise's long-term growth prospects. I am honored to work with a team of professionals with extensive experience in scaling and establishing new-age businesses."
In his new role at G.O.A.T Brand Labs, Lodha will help G.O.A.T become the most sought-after House of Brands by assisting brands in growing profitably through platform-driven multiple-intervention approaches.