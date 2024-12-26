Godfrey Philips India appoints Siddharth Chawla as COO

Godfrey Philips India appoints Siddharth Chawla as chief operating officer (COO), according to a BSE filing. Before this role, Chawla served as the chief growth officer at Pharmarack Technologies.

Chawla is a business leader with about 24 years of experience in senior management and cross-functional leadership positions. He started his career with the FMCG major ITC as a management trainee in 2001 and was its business head-North India when he left it in 2019.

Thereafter, he worked for 3 years as business head of non-essentials with the e-commerce unicorn startup Udaan.

In his previous roles, he developed go-to-market strategies, established business systems and supply chains, launched new categories and distribution channels.