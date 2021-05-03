Godrej & Boyce appoints Smita Basu Roy as Head- Corporate Communications

Godrej & Boyce has recently appointed Smita Basu Roy from Voltas as its head- corporate communications. She worked with Voltas as head- corporate communications for around 2 years. Smita has also worked with the company in the past. In her previous stints, she worked as GM, corporate communicatiions with Godrej Industries and Associated Companies (Sep 2013 - Sep 2019). Prior to that, she was Manager Corporate Communications with Godrej (May 2010 - Sep 2013).