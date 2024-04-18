Godrej Consumer Products elevates Neeraj Senguttuvan as VP marketing of personal care

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
He has had a nearly decade-long association with the brand.
Godrej Consumer Products has promoted Neeraj Senguttuvan to the position of vice president (marketing) for personal care category. Neeraj shared the news on his LinkedIn profile.
Prior to his role, he was working as associate vice president category head for personal care comprising of personal wash (Godrej No.1 and Cinthol) and hair care category (Godrej Expert, Selfie, Nupur and Park Avenue).
He started working with Godrej in 2014 as a management trainee and went on to become the manager (sales) of upcountry in 2015. He got elevated as deputy general manager (strategy)- Office of CEO (India & SAARC Cluster) to lead strategy for India & SAARC cluster as part of the CEO' office.
In 2022, Neeraj scaled the professional business of GCPL in India as general manager and business head of professional division. Later, he got elevated to associate vice president for hair care category.
Neeraj holds an MBA from Indian Institute of Foreign Trade.