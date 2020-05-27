Goibibo's head of marketing Divyang Bhardwaj joins Facebook

Bhardwaj joined the travel booking portal as senior director of marketing in April 2016. He has joined Facebook as client partner.
Divyang Bhardwaj, senior director of marketing, Goibibo, has moved on. He has joined Facebook as client partner.
Before joining the online travel booking portal as head of marketing in April 2016, Bhardwaj worked with Omnicom Media Group as associate business director - digital and mobility.
In his past stints, he has worked with Cleartrip.com, OzoneMedia, Zenith, Zed Digital and CyberMedia.