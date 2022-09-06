Gokwik appoints Adit Agrawal from Microsoft as Senior Director, Data Science

On joining GoKwik, Adit said that “E-Commerce will continue to gain an increasing share of the growing Indian retail market. GoKwik will help accelerate that journey by delivering value for e-commerce customers, merchants and marketplaces. In a very short period of time, Gokwik has proven its value in the ecosystem by developing innovative products powered by its machine learning prowess. With this role at Gokwik, I am excited to work on expanding machine learning capabilities by focusing on how best our rich network data can be leveraged.”