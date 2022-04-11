GoKwik appoints Amazon’s Pranav Merchant as the Head of Operations

On the appointment, Pranav Merchant, head of operations, said, "I share a passion for scaling businesses that show immense grit and conviction for solving hard-hitting problems customers face. Combine that with incredible proprietary algorithms in place, and there will be only one way forward, the upward way. As e-commerce is showing good velocity in India, we must solve problems this industry faces and support the growth manifold. GoKwik is driven by that goal and that passion. I am excited to scale this business, set up operations and strategies in place that will make the journey from 1 to 100 and change the face of how people see D2C and e-commerce. I am excitedly looking forward to this!".