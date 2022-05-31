GoKwik appoints Amazon’s Vikas Shukla as Senior Vice President, Engineering

Vikas will lead the engineering team and ensure the development and delivery of world class, robust and innovative solutions.
GoKwik - an e-commerce enablement company that recently raised $35 Million in Series B led by Think Investments has onboarded Vikas Shukla as the senior vice president of engineering. Vikas has over 20 years of experience in product development across image processing, EDI documents and various functions within the Supply Chain like forecasting, planning, supplier management, price optimization etc.
At GoKwik, Vikas will lead the engineering team, focused on solving the most challenging problems for the merchants in its network by ensuring the development and delivery of world class, robust and innovative solutions.
Before joining GoKwik, Vikas worked with Amazon and led the development of multiple products in order to ensure that Amazon's catalogue is safe and compliant for 25+ marketplaces across NA, EU, APAC and MENA regions. Earlier at IBM India Software Labs (IBM ISL), Vikas led the development of various enterprise products in the Supply Chain domain catering to large retailers spread across geographies. He is an Electrical engineering graduate from IIT Roorkee.
Talking about his new role, Vikas said, "I am extremely excited to work with smart and passionate engineering talent at GoKwik who are solving critical pain points that the merchants are facing while running their eCommerce businesses. At GoKwik, we believe in the merchant first philosophy with the aim to address any issues that eCommerce brands encounter, thus blending in best-in-class engineering and machine learning algorithms enabling enhanced shopping experience."
Welcoming Vikas, Chirag Taneja, co-founder, and CEO, GoKwik, said, “The growth we have seen in the last year has been remarkable. As we enter phase 2 of our journey, we are excited to have Vikas join us. With his in-depth expertise in deep tech and product innovation, we are confident that we will be able to bring in new lines of products and upgrade our current offerings to create a 360-degree eCommerce enablement stack for our merchants. Vikas's experience and expertise will help us march ahead in our journey of building competitive products to complement the remarkable work eCommerce brands are doing.”