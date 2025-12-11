GoKwik appoints Atul Bansal as head of marketing

GoKwik has appointed Atul Bansal as head of marketing, marking a key leadership addition as the commerce-enablement company prepares for its next phase of expansion. His remit includes marketing strategy, brand building, product marketing and go-to-market planning across growth initiatives.

Bansal’s role will also include strengthening customer-acquisition programmes and introducing data-led decision frameworks in collaboration with cross-functional teams.

Commenting on the appointment, Chirag Taneja, co-founder and CEO of GoKwik, said: “Atul brings an exceptional depth of experience in building and scaling complex B2B ecosystems from his time at Amazon. As GoKwik focuses on evolving into a globally respected, product-first commerce enabler, his leadership in strategic marketing, go-to-market planning, and driving growth through data-backed decisions will be invaluable. We are excited to welcome him to the leadership team.”

Bansal joins the organisation after nearly seven years at Amazon, where he held multiple senior positions. As head of brand, marketing, and partnerships for Amazon Global Selling India, he led B2B marketing strategy and seller-acquisition initiatives. Earlier, he headed offline merchants & marketing at Amazon Pay and introduced frameworks supporting gross merchandise sales growth during his tenure as head of Ad Solutions and regional head.

Before Amazon, he spent seven years with Airtel in various marketing and business roles. He holds an MBA in International Business from IIFT, New Delhi.

Speaking on his new role, Atul Bansal said: “Joining GoKwik, a company at the forefront of AI-powered commerce enablement, is an exciting opportunity. GoKwik’s mission to solve core e-commerce challenges with an India-first, yet globally scalable technology stack, deeply resonates with my experience. I look forward to leading the marketing charter to strengthen our brand narrative and significantly contribute to GoKwik’s accelerated growth trajectory.”