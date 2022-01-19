GoKwik onboards Amazon’s Kunal Tiwari as Chief Product Officer

Welcoming Kunal, Chirag Taneja, co-founder, and CEO, GoKwik, said, “GoKwik’s growth trajectory has been remarkable in the last one year, and we have been looking for someone to join our leadership team to match our increasing scale and drive product excellence. Product innovation is one of our key strategic pillars as we are changing the way people experience shopping end to end. Kunal will be a huge asset to us as we move forward in this journey of building products that complement the remarkable work D2C eCommerce brands do. He is a seasoned product leader and shows true passion for solving customer and merchant pain points. I am glad to have Kunal onboard with us. I am positive that with him by our side, we will continue to raise the bars of success and give innovation in Direct 2 Consumer (D2c) eCommerce a new definition.”