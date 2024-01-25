Good Glamm co-founder Priyanka Gill joins Kalaari Capital as venture partner

Commenting on this news, Gill commented, “Joining Kalaari Capital as a venture partner- it is an exciting opportunity for me to align my passion for fostering entrepreneurship in the startup ecosystem. I retain close ties with the Good Glamm Group as group co-founder and am honoured to be elevated to the board. As chairperson of Good Media Co, I am invested in assuring the pivotal content-to-commerce flywheel that built the Good Glamm Group.”