Good Glamm co-founder Priyanka Gill joins Kalaari Capital as venture partner

The Good Glamm Group has announce the elevation of group co-founder Priyanka Gill to the board. She will continue to advise on strategic and investment matters while also taking on special oversight for Good Media Co.
Gill has joined Kalaari Capital as a venture partner. She is already a founding board member of CXXO. The CXXO initiative by Kalaari Capital is dedicated to supporting companies led by female founders, aligning seamlessly with Priyanka's broader commitment to championing entrepreneurs, especially women entrepreneurs.
Given her wide-ranging experience and a proven track record, her contribution to the Good Glamm Group’s upward trajectory will continue to be pivotal. She is also elevated to chairperson of Good Media Co.
Commenting on this news, Gill commented, “Joining Kalaari Capital as a venture partner- it is an exciting opportunity for me to align my passion for fostering entrepreneurship in the startup ecosystem. I retain close ties with the Good Glamm Group as group co-founder and am honoured to be elevated to the board. As chairperson of Good Media Co, I am invested in assuring the pivotal content-to-commerce flywheel that built the Good Glamm Group.”
Darpan Sanghvi, group founder and CEO, Good Glamm Group, stated, “ For some time now, Priyanka has been helping me through our investments and strategic initiatives and we are thrilled to announce Priyanka's elevation to the board of Good Glamm Group and her new role as chairperson of Good Media Co.”
Vani Kola, founder and managing director, Kalaari Capital, said, “I am delighted to welcome Priyanka onboard Kalaari Capital as a venture partner advising our D2C portfolio. Her experience as an entrepreneur places her exceptionally well to support and guide founders and companies. She is already a founding board member of CXXO, a Kalaari Capital initiative that supports female founders.”