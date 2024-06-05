Good Glamm Group onboards Lauren Bloomer as president - International, Good Glamm Group

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The Good Glamm Group, South Asia’s DTC beauty and personal care conglomerate, announces the appointment of Lauren Bloomer as president - International, Good Glamm Group. Lauren will also be appointed to the board of directors of Wyn Beauty by Serena Williams as the representative for the Good Glamm Group.
Lauren brings twenty-three years of extensive experience in the beauty and consumer goods industries to her new role, where she will spearhead the Good Glamm Group’s international growth and expansion.
An Estee Lauder Companies veteran, Lauren last served as CEO of Becca Cosmetics and prior to that held key global marketing roles at Clinique and Estee Lauder. Her career also includes brand management and strategy positions at The Clorox Company, and the Boston Consulting Group, where she honed her skills in brand building, omnichannel development, and go-to-market activation. Lauren earned her MBA from the Wharton Business School and a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Dartmouth College.
“I'm thrilled to join the Good Glamm Group. With a shared passion for innovation and excellence, I look forward to working with this talented team to advance our vision and establish the Good Glamm as a leading global beauty company”, says Lauren Bloomer, president - International, Good Glamm Group.
Commenting on the appointment, Darpan Sanghvi, Group founder, Good Glamm Group shared, “After a successful launch of our International business, we are now delighted to welcome Lauren to the Good Glamm Group to drive our next phase of gGrowth. Her extensive experience and proven track record in the beauty industry make her the perfect fit to lead our gGlobal expansion. Lauren’s strategic insight and dynamic leadership will be invaluable as we continue to expand and innovate in the beauty space.”
With over two decades in the consumer products industry, Lauren brings a wealth of experience in strategy and planning, P&L management, omni-channel marketing, and insights and analytics. She is known for her results-oriented approach, excellence in execution, and financial acumen, and she has consistently delivered exceptional outcomes throughout her career.