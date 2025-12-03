Advertisment
Goodies Narayanan to lead Bacardi India’s marketing

The former Coursera marketing head steps into the CMO India role at the spirits company.

afaqs! news bureau
Goodies Narayanan will lead Bacardi’s marketing in India as director of marketing and CMO India.

“At Bacardi, I’ll be leading all Consumer & Customer Marketing teams in India across a vibrant portfolio that includes Bacardi, Patrón, Dewar’s, Grey Goose, Bombay Sapphire, and more. These are brands with rich heritage and bold futures, brands that have shaped culture,” she wrote on LinkedIn announcing the move.

Narayanan joins the spirits maker from Coursera, where she last served as vice president and head of international marketing, revenue and growth.

In a two-decade career, she has worked at organisations including Hotstar (now JioHotstar), GSK, P&G and Siemens.

