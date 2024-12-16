Google announces Preeti Lobana as its country manager and vice president for India

Google today announced the appointment of Preeti Lobana as its new country manager and vice president for India. A seasoned Googler with eight years of experience as vice president of customer-centric solutions, Lobana will now spearhead Google India's sales and operations. In this role, she will play a pivotal role in shaping Google's strategy to bring the transformative power of AI to all customers, fostering innovation across the nation.

Commenting on the appointment, Sanjay Gupta, president of Asia-Pacific, Google, said, “India's vibrant digital landscape has always been a source of immense inspiration and innovation for Google. With AI poised to redefine the boundaries of what's possible, I am incredibly excited to welcome my colleague, Preeti, as our new country manager. Her leadership and passion for customer-centricity have fueled impactful solutions for businesses across industries empowering millions of businesses to thrive in the digital age. Preeti's leadership will be instrumental as we deepen our engagement with India's unique ecosystem, leveraging AI advancements like Gemini 2.0 to accelerate digital inclusion and unlock unprecedented economic opportunities for every Indian. I am confident that her deep market expertise will guide us in shaping a future where technology truly benefits all."

He added, “In her new role, Preeti will partner deeply with Roma Datta Chobey, who led as the interim country manager and will continue her exceptional leadership as managing director for Google India's Digital Native Industries. Roma's expertise across diverse sectors, from e-commerce and fintech to gaming and media, will be invaluable as we accelerate innovation and growth for these dynamic businesses."

Speaking about her appointment, Preeti Lobana said, "I'm incredibly excited to step into this role and lead Google's efforts in India. Having witnessed firsthand how the internet has transformed businesses, and having collaborated closely with product teams to deliver exceptional value to our customers, I'm energised by this opportunity. India's dynamic spirit and Google's cutting-edge technology create a powerful synergy. This is a once-in-a-lifetime moment to shape the future with AI, unlocking unprecedented opportunities for businesses to boost productivity, solve critical challenges, and create innovative solutions. I'm deeply committed to working with our talented teams and partners to drive economic growth and deliver meaningful value across India."

Lobana brings over 30 years of experience in senior leadership roles across the technology and financial industries, giving her a deep understanding of the evolving Indian landscape. Her career has been marked by a consistent focus on business transformation, operational excellence, and customer experience. Most recently, she served as Google's vice president, gTech - Process, partner, publisher operations, Ads, content and quality operations, leading a global team and driving innovative ad solutions and support for Google’s customers and partners.

Prior to Google, Lobana held leadership positions at NatWest Group, American Express, Standard Chartered Bank and ANZ Grindlays Bank, where she honed her expertise in business strategy, product management, and operational excellence across diverse markets in India.