Google appoints Durga Raghunath as head of news partnerships, India

Prior to this, Raghunath was the digital head at The Times of India.
Google has appointed Durga Raghunath as head of news partnerships, India. Raghunath has 15-plus years of experience in digital media and commerce - product development.
She was earlier with The Times of India, where she was the digital head. She has also worked with organisations like Zomato, The Indian Express and Network18 Media.
In a post, Kate Beddoe, news partnerships director - APAC at Google, said, "Last year, we announced new investments to support India’s news ecosystem, including launching Google News Showcase. I’m pleased to welcome our new head of news partnerships in India, Durga Raghunath, and to share our progress since then. We are delighted to have you on board, Durga!"
Sharing the professional update in a LinkedIn post, Raghunath said, "I have always admired Kate Beddoe’s leadership in the APAC region and Sanjay Gupta's ‘local, simple and innovative’ vision that has made India so important. Most importantly, building on the India news team’s extensive work and executing for India’s most diverse news ecosystem will, indeed, be a privilege."