Google elevates Gaurav Bhaskar as Director of Corporate Communications & Public Affairs, SEA and SA

Google's Gaurav Bhaskar will now lead communications for South-East and South Asia after being elevated as director of corporate communications & public affairs, SEA and SA and will now be based out of Singapore. Previously, he was the director of corporate communication, India.
Bhaskar announced this update on his LinkedIn profile and his post reads as : “After 13+ years with Google in India, I'm excited to add a new chapter with additional responsibility of Southeast Asia and South Asia based out of Singapore. I will keep shuttling between India and Singapore.”
Prior to this, Bhaskar worked with Rediff.com, Vaishnavi Corporate Communication, Genesis Burson Marsteller, Perfect Relations, Syscon Infotech, Opel Technologies and Indimart. A communications professional with more than two decades of industry experience, Bhaskar specializes in corporate reputation and risk management, crisis communication, issue management, change management, brand communication, CSR, promotions and events.