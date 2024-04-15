Google elevates Priya Dhawan to head of communications for YouTube APAC

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Dhawan was previously working as head of policy & reputation communications for YouTube APAC.
Google has promoted Priya Dhawan to the position of head of communications, YouTube APAC. Dhawan shared the news on her LinkedIn profile.
She has been associated with Google for more than six years, serving in various capacities, including head of policy & reputation communications for YouTube APAC and APAC lead for product & policy communications for YouTube. Before joining Google, she accumulated over five years of experience at Edelman and also contributed to 20:20 Media.
Dhawan is an experienced communications and public affairs professional with fourteen years of experience. She is skilled in strategic planning, crafting compelling narratives, creative storytelling, issue handling, and integrated campaigning with a strong business acumen, and a continuous drive for excellence.