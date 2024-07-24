Google elevates Sanjay Gupta to president - APAC

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
He joined the company as country head and VP, Google India.
Google has promoted Sanjay Gupta to president - APAC. He took to LinkedIn to announce the same and said, "As I start my new role as Google's APAC President, this serves as a powerful reminder of the role we play as an enabler. APAC isn't just any region; it's the heart of global growth and innovation, home to half the world's population and poised to lead the tech revolution."
"Scott's leadership and vision has already paved the way for Google’s investments in APAC. We grew our footprint around the region, invested in technical infrastructure, focused on skills development and partnered with the technical and scientific community in the region to support APAC’s prowess," he added.
Further in the post, he thanked the leadership team and his colleagues in India for their passion and commitment. Gupta joined Google as country head and VP, Google India.
He has over 30 years of experience in the industry and has worked with organisations namely Star India, Bharti Airtel, and Hindustan Unilever.