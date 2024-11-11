Google India makes Mansi Khanna Director, Ads, Brand & Reputation Mktg

Mansi Khanna, formerly Google India’s Head of Ads Marketing for Large Customers and SMBs, has been promoted to Director of Ads, Brand, and Reputation Marketing. She made the annoucement in a LinkedIn post.

In this new role, Khanna will oversee ads marketing for large businesses and SMBs, supporting Indian businesses in leveraging Google’s platform, and lead brand and reputation marketing to enhance Google's impact on an engaged and informed society in India. She has been working with the company for more than 10 years now.

Khanna started her career as a project manager at Inductis in consulting and later worked at Strategic Decisions Group. She joined Google as a Product Marketing Manager for SMB Global Marketing in the U.S in 2014, later transitioning to Google India in 2015 as Head of Consumer Marketing for Devices, Services and Assistant.