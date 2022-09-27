Google India's Director and Public Policy Head Archana Gulati quits

Gulati joined the company in the month of May as Director of Government Affairs and Public Policy.
Archana Gulati, director, Government Affairs and public policy at Google India has recently put down her papers, five months after assuming the new role. Gulati was leading a team of public policy executives, overseeing various regulatory inferences for one of its major growth markets in India. Previously, Gulati worked at Niti Aayog as joint secretary for digital communications.
Recently Google came under the scanner for its android operating system business, the smart TVs market. The tech major is waiting the decision for two anti-trust cases against it.
Gulati is an Indian Civil Services officer (Retd.), 1989 batch. She has been a financial adviser to the Government of India for more than 30 years. She also served as head of merger control, Competition Commission of India, and has also served as an expert on Digital Policy and Universal Service policy with the International Telecommunications Union.