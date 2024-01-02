Google names Virginia Sharma as Head of Marketing - Google Cloud Public Sector

She will be based out of Virginia, United States.
Virginia Sharma has been appointed as head of marketing for Google Cloud Public Sector. Prior to this, she held the position of marketing head at Google Cloud India. Sharma posted this announcement on her LinkedIn profile.
Virginia previously worked with JioSaavn, the audio OTT platform as vice president, brand solutions for around 2 years and was responsible for driving the adoption of JioSaavn’s innovative advertising solutions for brands and overseeing agency and client relationships.
With around 23 years of experience leading marketing and sales teams, in the past Sharma has worked with LinkedIn for more than 5 year. Virginia also worked with IBM for more than 15 years in various global and regional roles, including India vice president of marketing and communications before joining LinkedIn Asia Pacific in 2014.