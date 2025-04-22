Google old hand Rahul Kapoor joins The Trade Desk

Rahul Kapoor, after spending nearly 15 years at Google, has joined The Trade Desk as its vice president or partnerships. At Google, he most recently served as director of partnership solutions.

“After more than 25 years in media, ad tech, and strategic alliances, I’m excited to bring all those experiences into a role that’s focused on shaping the future of programmatic in India, where privacy, premium audiences, and meaningful partnerships take centre stage,” he wrote on LinkedIn announcing his move.

“I’ll be focused on forging high-impact, scalable partnerships that provide real value for advertisers and publishers - driving collaboration, expanding choice, and upholding transparency and efficiency as we help shape a thriving open internet in India," he added.

Over the course of his two-decade-long career, Kapoor has also worked with companies such as Yahoo and NGC Networks.