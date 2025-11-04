Advertisment
Subscribe

0

People Spotting Latest Stories

Google Play elevates Aditya Swamy as Managing Director

Prior to this, Swamy worked as regional director at Google Play for India, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

author-image
afaqs! news bureau
New Update
Aditya Swamy

Aditya Swamy has been elevated to the position of managing director at Google Play, marking a new chapter in his eight-year journey with the company.

He joined Google Play in April 2017 as industry head, large customer sales, and has since worked across several leadership positions within the organisation.

Swamy’s career spans technology, e-commerce, media, and consumer goods sectors. Prior to joining Google, he was senior director at Flipkart, overseeing strategic partnerships and business growth. Before that, he spent nearly a decade at Viacom18 Media, leading multiple brand and business initiatives. He also began his career with The Coca-Cola Company, where he worked for eight years across marketing and brand management functions.

Advertisment
Aditya Swamy Google Play
afaqs! CaseStudies: How have iconic brands been shaped and built?
Advertisment