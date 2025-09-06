Google’s former marketing director Neha Barjatya joins Peak XV Partners as CMO

Neha Barjatya, who recently stepped down as marketing director at Google India after nearly 14 years, has joined Peak XV Partners as its chief marketing officer.

At Google, Barjatya played a pivotal role in driving brand-building initiatives, product launches, large-scale marketing campaigns, and social impact programs. Her key projects included the first Great Online Shopping Festival, the Internet Saathi program, a decade of Google for India events, the Mr. India Pixel campaign, and Google Googlies. She was also instrumental in launching Pixel manufacturing in India and introducing Google’s AI model, Gemini, to the market.

Prior to her tenure at Google, Barjatya worked with Viacom18 Media, Zee Turner, and Lintas.

Announcing her new role on LinkedIn, Barjatya expressed excitement about joining Peak XV, which supports outlier ideas and founders shaping the future of innovation. “I couldn’t have asked for a better place to be. It’s an honour to be amidst bold and ambitious innovations from founders who are changing the world,” she wrote.

Peak XV Partners, formerly known as Sequoia Capital India & Southeast Asia, has invested in over 400 companies, with more than 50 unicorns and 31 IPOs to its credit.