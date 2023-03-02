Google's Sapna Chadha elevated as VP of SEA and South Asia Frontier

She has been with Google for more than 8 years.
As reported by Campaign Asia, Google has elevated Sapna Chadha as vice president of Southeast Asia and South Asia Frontier division (Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka). Chadha previously held the position of vice president of marketing. In a statement, Chadha said that SEA and the South Asia Frontier are home to some of the most creative and inventive companies, entrepreneurs, and advertisers in the world, making her excited to collaborate with them and support their expansion.
She takes over from Stephanie Davis, who is now moving to Europe. Chadha joined Google in India back in 2015 as head of SMB marketing. . 'Bolne se sab hoga' (speaking out makes everything possible), one of her initiatives to create a voice search platform to promote gender justice in India and Southeast Asian nations, was enthusiastically accepted by all. A number of Google campaigns using the hashtag #SearchForChange highlighted how knowledge obtained through voice search might empower women and dismantle barriers.