Google's Sapna Chadha elevated as VP of SEA and South Asia Frontier

As reported by Campaign Asia, Google has elevated Sapna Chadha as vice president of Southeast Asia and South Asia Frontier division (Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka). Chadha previously held the position of vice president of marketing. In a statement, Chadha said that SEA and the South Asia Frontier are home to some of the most creative and inventive companies, entrepreneurs, and advertisers in the world, making her excited to collaborate with them and support their expansion.