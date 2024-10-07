Gopa Menon joins Successive Technologies as CGO for Asia-Pacific region

Successive Technologies, a US-headquartered next-generation (CMMI Level-3) technology consulting and services firm specialising in digital transformation, has named Gopa Kumar Menon as its chief growth officer for the Asia-Pacific region. Gopa Menon has over two decades of experience in key roles at companies such as Mindshare, Group M, Dentsu Isobar, and WPP, brings a proven track record of driving growth and scaling businesses.

His role at Successive includes growing the company's APAC business, building a strong digital and consulting team, expanding partnerships with major clients, launching new marketing services, and developing strategic partnerships.

Welcoming Gopa to the leadership team, Sid Pandey, CEO says, “I am thrilled and

excited with the appointment of Gopa Menon as our new chief growth officer (APAC).

Gopa brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of driving business

expansion in the APAC region from his experience.

In his new role, Gopa will help drive our growth strategy and expand our business in the APAC markets. His expertise supports our goal to scale operations and deliver solutions to clients globally.

We are confident that with Gopa’s leadership and strategic insights, Successive Digital

will continue to thrive and reach new heights in the coming years.” Gaurav Malik (Gary), Chief Strategy Officer, added, “I am super excited to welcome Gopa Menon as the chief growth officer at Successive Digital. Gopa brings a wealth of experience within the Customer Experience, Media, and Advertising space, and his deep expertise will be instrumental in driving our strategy for business growth, OEM partnerships, and overall brand presence within the region. By leveraging Gopa’s expertise and two decades of experience, we are confident in our ability to innovate, differentiate our offerings, and strengthen our competitive edge. His addition to our leadership team will enable us to achieve our ambitious goals and deliver exceptional value to our clients. We look forward to the impactful contributions Gopa will make as we continue to advance on our path of growth and success.”

Sharing his excitement at joining the leadership team, Gopa Menon says, "I am very

excited to join Successive Technologies. My focus will be on growing our capabilities

and client base in the region, and working closely with the global leadership team to

develop expertise in key areas like Gen AI, Digital Commerce and CMS, Data & Cloud

Technologies, and Enterprise Digital Transformation. I aim to partner with clients,

empowering them to embrace technology and achieve their business objectives in this

era of constant disruption. I firmly believe that these technologies hold the key to

unlocking the next level of growth and success."