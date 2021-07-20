Gozoop appoints Vijay Shankar as Group Director

Talking about his appointment, Vijay Shankar said, “I have always been a curious advertiser. I question, challenge, and provide solutions at every step. In this digital world where everything is constantly changing, it is essential to upskill and stay abreast at all times. Joining Gozoop is an important stepping stone where being in an environment that is best in class culture, amazing minds, and kind people working in collaboration with one aim – to serve the brand to make its impression, and impact the business. Gozoop is an unconventional agency that performs as an extension of the brands they work with. It is an ideal place to fuel my creativity and with this collaboration, we are hoping to create impactful digital footprints in the advertising world."