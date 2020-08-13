Gozoop elevates Amyn Ghadiali to key leadership role

Based out of Gozoop’s Mumbai HQ, he will continue reporting to Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, CEO of Gozoop.
To accelerate growth and navigate the evolving marketing landscape of the future, Gozoop, one of India’s leading integrated marketing companies, has elevated Amyn Ghadiali to the role of Vice President - Business and Strategy. The move comes at the heels of two strong years of growth with Amyn at helm as director of strategy and is line with the agency’s aggressive vision for growth based on sharper strategy and ground-breaking creative work coming together to realise tangible business results for partner brands. Based out of Gozoop’s Mumbai HQ, he will continue reporting to Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, CEO of Gozoop, with the addition of key responsibilities which include driving business and spearheading the strategy & creative division.
Amyn began his tryst with Gozoop as an account manager in 2012 and by 2014 rose to the position of Head of Strategy. He then spent two years at another firm as the Head of Strategy, where he played a pivotal role in landmark campaigns including crafting the strategy for the now iconic Mumbai Police account on Twitter. He returned to Gozoop in 2016 as a Group Director – Brand Communications, where he honed his business acumen while continuing to push the bar for strategy and creativity with award winning campaigns for key accounts including Hypercity, Dell, HRX, Parle Nutricrunch, Star Bharat, Viacom 18, Mahindra Lifespaces and more. After nurturing and consolidating a team of 30+ strong, he moved on to spearheading the strategy division for Gozoop in 2018. Under his decisive leadership, the team celebrated the wins of marquee clients including Tata Steel, Bisleri, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail amongst others. His keen understanding of customer behaviour and insights, coupled with path-breaking creativity make him well suited to take on the new role, which is a culmination of business, and creative strategy.
Commenting on the decision Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, CEO & Co-Founder, Gozoop, said, "When Amyn joined us as an emerging talent back in 2012 he had potential and the right mindset to grow. Over the past 8 years, he has leveraged this potential and mindset to transform into a thought leader in the industry. His dedication, work ethics are second to none and I am looking forward to work alongside him to help Gozoop and our partner brands win in this new world."
“Amyn has played a monumental role in helping us win in the new world, which has further highlighted his resilience, creativity and winning attitude of whatever it takes. From starting with a small team under him to winning brands like Bisleri, his growth over the years has been impressive. With him taking on greater responsibility, it excites me to see where we will be headed in the years to come,” adds Rohan Bhansali, Co-Founder & Director, Gozoop.
Amyn Ghadiali, Vice President- Business & Strategy, Gozoop commented on his new role, Gone are the days when strategy, creative and implementation happened sequentially. The ecosystem today is being built as it is experienced and with immediate feedback loops being a defining feature. With reduced attention spans and digital at the helm, marketing is experiencing a fundamental paradigm change. As I step into this new role at Gozoop, it is this change that shapes my vision for Gozoop, one that is rooted in the present but designed for the future. The dominance of digital is just beginning and so are we!