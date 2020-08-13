Gozoop elevates Amyn Ghadiali to key leadership role

Amyn began his tryst with Gozoop as an account manager in 2012 and by 2014 rose to the position of Head of Strategy. He then spent two years at another firm as the Head of Strategy, where he played a pivotal role in landmark campaigns including crafting the strategy for the now iconic Mumbai Police account on Twitter. He returned to Gozoop in 2016 as a Group Director – Brand Communications, where he honed his business acumen while continuing to push the bar for strategy and creativity with award winning campaigns for key accounts including Hypercity, Dell, HRX, Parle Nutricrunch, Star Bharat, Viacom 18, Mahindra Lifespaces and more. After nurturing and consolidating a team of 30+ strong, he moved on to spearheading the strategy division for Gozoop in 2018. Under his decisive leadership, the team celebrated the wins of marquee clients including Tata Steel, Bisleri, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail amongst others. His keen understanding of customer behaviour and insights, coupled with path-breaking creativity make him well suited to take on the new role, which is a culmination of business, and creative strategy.