Gozoop elevates Premkumar Iyer to key leadership role

Premkumar comes with a very impressive and illustrious track record. He joined Gozoop’s Mumbai office in 2010 as an Online Marketing Executive and since then has played a pivotal role in Gozoop’s growth story, including its four acquisitions and its foray into key geographies, including the USA, Singapore and UAE. In a career spanning over a decade, Premkumar has played critical roles which include leading Gozoop’s Online Marketing, heading Gozoop’s ORM and SEO business and leading the development of Gozoop’s distinct expertise in the Digital Listening space. With operational expertise carefully honed over multiple roles, spearheading large teams and an acumen for the people side of the business he has now has taken over the role of Vice-President-National Operations.