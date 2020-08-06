Gozoop elevates Premkumar Iyer to key leadership role

Based out of Gozoop’s HQ in Mumbai, he will be reporting directly to Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, CEO of Gozoop.
In a move designed to streamline an integrated structure and accelerate growth, Gozoop, one of India’s leading integrated marketing companies, has promoted Premkumar Iyer to the role of vice-president-national operations, Gozoop. This comes on the heels of a strong year with the on-boarding of high profile integrated mandates spearheaded by Premkumar and his team. Based out of Gozoop’s HQ in Mumbai, he will be reporting directly to Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, CEO of Gozoop; with this move all delivery teams across India will be reporting to Premkumar.
Premkumar comes with a very impressive and illustrious track record. He joined Gozoop’s Mumbai office in 2010 as an Online Marketing Executive and since then has played a pivotal role in Gozoop’s growth story, including its four acquisitions and its foray into key geographies, including the USA, Singapore and UAE. In a career spanning over a decade, Premkumar has played critical roles which include leading Gozoop’s Online Marketing, heading Gozoop’s ORM and SEO business and leading the development of Gozoop’s distinct expertise in the Digital Listening space. With operational expertise carefully honed over multiple roles, spearheading large teams and an acumen for the people side of the business he has now has taken over the role of Vice-President-National Operations.
Commenting on the development Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, CEO & co-founder, Gozoop, said, “It has been a privilege to have worked alongside Prem in his formative years and seen him evolve into an industry leader. His determination, passion, and expertise are second to none, and along with that, he has imbibed trust, transparency, and commitment as core values throughout his career. I am confident that the elevation will enhance the value proposition of our organisation and help deliver great outstanding solutions to our partners.”
Speaking on the elevation, Rohan Bhansali, co-founder & director, Gozoop, said, “Prem has shown outstanding operations capabilities over the years. He has a knack of choosing the best people and then getting the best out of them in the right role. This, coupled with his humility, makes him a venerable Level 5 leader. With him at the helm, and a great extended leadership team to support him, I am confident that we are building an organization with strong fundamentals.”
Premkumar Iyer, vice-president-National Operations, Gozoop, commented on his new role, “The world is changing by the minute and it would be absolutely correct to say that technology and the growth of digital media is dominating our present and will completely overshadow our future. Agencies and businesses who adapt with speed and agility will survive and those who can’t will be obliterated in the process. My focus over the long term will be to strengthen our creative and digital operations to make it future-proof with nimbleness at its core.”