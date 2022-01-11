GOZOOP Group appoints Samrat Bedi as CEO, India

Speaking on his new role, Samrat Bedi, CEO (India), GOZOOP Group said, “I am elated to take ahead the legacy that Ahmed and Rohan have built over the years. Their deep understanding about brands and businesses in a modern age has helped build GOZOOP be the independent and homegrown integrated agency it is today. I look forward to working with a group of passionate leaders at GOZOOP to build brands of the future and create work that will be outstanding.”