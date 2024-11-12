Gozoop Group appoints Vipul Arora as Director of Brand Solutions

GOZOOP Group, an independent creative marketing and communications agency, has hired Vipul Arora as director- Brand Solutions. This move will further strengthen Gozoop’s leadership towards its vision of building India’s self grown independent network.

In his new role, Vipul will drive growth at Gozoop by building strategic client relationships and securing integrated mandates aligned with the organisation’s long-term vision. Prior to joining Gozoop, Vipul served as senior VP - business and growth at Tonic Worldwide.

With 13 years of experience in business development, resource optimisation, and P&L management, he will work to expand Gozoop’s market reach and strengthen its reputation for sustainable, value-driven solutions.

Vipul Arora, director– brand solutions, GOZOOP Group, expressed, "My journey with Gozoop Group begins as they celebrate their 16th anniversary and I couldn’t be more excited to join at such a pivotal moment of growth and transformation. With Gozoop’s innovative approach to brand building, I see immense potential to drive business growth and extend our market presence across geographies. I’m deeply inspired by the vision of the founding team to build India’s own homegrown advertising network, and I’m eager to contribute toward bringing that vision to life. Together, we will continue to push boundaries, embrace new opportunities, and solidify Gozoop Group’s position as the leader of India’s ever-evolving digital landscape."

Rohan Bhansali, chairman and co-founder of GOZOOP Group, added, "Our mission at Gozoop is to build an entrepreneurial ecosystem where the best people can do the best work of their lives. In Vipul, we found a Level 5 leader who is ambitious to build a great organisation with the right value system. With Vipul Arora on board as Director (Brand Solutions), we're taking a significant step towards levelling up our brand solutions capabilities. His exceptional leadership qualities, ambition, and alignment with our values make him an invaluable addition. We're excited to have him lead our team to new heights.”