GOZOOP Group elevates Amyn Ghadiali as country head- India

GOZOOP Group promotes Amyn Ghadiali as country head- India. Previously, he served as the president- business and integration. Ghadiali joined Gozoop as an account manager in 2012, quickly advancing to head of strategy by 2014.
After a stint as head of strategy at another firm, where he led campaigns like Mumbai Police's Twitter strategy, he returned to Gozoop in 2016 as group director– brand communications. There, he drove award-winning campaigns for clients such as Hypercity, Dell, HRX, Parle Nutricrunch, Star Bharat, Viacom18, and Mahindra Lifespaces. He later took charge of Gozoop's strategy division in 2018 and went on to lead as vice president of business and strategy.
He is a digital marketing wizard and advertising enthusiast, specialising in integrated marketing initiatives spanning branding to performance strategies across both B2B and B2C domains.
Beginning his career in 2010 at Molecule Communications, he has also worked with WATConsult and Trivone Digital Services.