GOZOOP Group launches Tim Hortons in India with the brand’s digital mandate

Partnering with GOZOOP Group, Navin Gurnaney, CEO, Tim Hortons India shares “Carrying on our Canadian legacy, we want people all over the world to encounter the classic Tim Hortons experience and taste. It gives us immense pleasure to enter India, with our first 7 outlets located in the bustling region of Delhi NCR and 2 in Chandigarh. We are glad to have associated with GOZOOP Group as our agency. Partnering with them will help us build an online presence and connect with our customers in a more meaningful way. Looking forward to working with the enthusiastic folks at GOZOOP.”