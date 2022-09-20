GOZOOP Group onboards Burzin Mehta as Chief Creative Officer

During a career that has spanned over two decades, Burzin has worked on iconic brands for markets across the globe. Including Dove, Johnnie Walker, The Economist, Disney, Vodafone, Citi, Marriott Hotels, L’Oreal and Cadbury. As creative head at OgilvyOne Mumbai, Burzin led the agency to WARC's list of World's Best Digital Agencies, Campaign Asia's South Asia Agency of the Year and DMA Asia's Agency of the year, for five consecutive years. With work awarded at the Cannes Lions, One Show, New York Festivals, Effies and DMA Echos, among others. Burzin is an advisory member of the Data and Marketing Association and has also been listed among the Top 50 Global Male Advocates for Diversity and Inclusion.