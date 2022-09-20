GOZOOP Group onboards Burzin Mehta as Chief Creative Officer

He joins from Publicis Groupe where he was National Creative Director with BBH and Publicis Worldwide.
Independent marketing group, GOZOOP Group welcomes Burzin Mehta as chief creative officer. Giving an impetus to the agency’s creative ambitions, Burzin will partner with Samrat Bedi, CEO (India), GOZOOP Group to focus on building brands of the future with meaningful creative work.
Burzin moves from Publicis Groupe where he was national creative director with BBH and Publicis Worldwide. Prior to that, he was digital creative lead and group creative director at Ogilvy.
During a career that has spanned over two decades, Burzin has worked on iconic brands for markets across the globe. Including Dove, Johnnie Walker, The Economist, Disney, Vodafone, Citi, Marriott Hotels, L’Oreal and Cadbury. As creative head at OgilvyOne Mumbai, Burzin led the agency to WARC's list of World's Best Digital Agencies, Campaign Asia's South Asia Agency of the Year and DMA Asia's Agency of the year, for five consecutive years. With work awarded at the Cannes Lions, One Show, New York Festivals, Effies and DMA Echos, among others. Burzin is an advisory member of the Data and Marketing Association and has also been listed among the Top 50 Global Male Advocates for Diversity and Inclusion.
In his role as chief creative officer at GOZOOP Group, he will be responsible for building and mentoring teams that will help the group’s brands thrive in an increasingly fragmented and connected marketplace.
Commenting on his new stint, Burzin Mehta, chief creative officer, GOZOOP Group said, “GOZOOP has built an inspiring legacy of trust on the back of some truly impactful work. And it is wonderful to partner with an enormously passionate team to build an environment that brings out the best in everyone. This is a homegrown and independent company with huge ambitions, which makes the journey of pushing creative boundaries and helping clients succeed in an increasingly VUCA world, even more exciting.”
Speaking on the appointment, Samrat Bedi, CEO (India), GOZOOP Group shares, “We are delighted to welcome Burzin on board. He brings years of experience across traditional and new age media to the table, along with a genuinely collaborative and innovative mindset. Having worked with some of the finest organizations in the country, we see him as the perfect fit to take our operations to the next level. The team is eagerly looking forward to working with him.”
“Burzin shares our vision and values. He is a stalwart in the advertising world and his work over the years has been mighty impressive. This experience will be invaluable as the GOZOOP Group continues to be a sought after partner for brands who value effective creative solutions originating from deep understanding of both brands and platforms,” says Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, Global CEO & Co-founder, GOZOOP Group.