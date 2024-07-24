GOZOOP Group promotes Iyer Premkumar as COO of GOZOOP HAWK

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
As chief operating officer, Iyer will lead daily operations, prioritise efficiency, drive innovation, and ensure customer satisfaction.
GOZOOP Group, a global independent integrated marketing group announces the elevation of Iyer Premkumar to chief operating officer (COO) at GOZOOP HAWK, effective July 1, 2024. In his new role, Iyer will continue to report directly to Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, global CEO and co-founder and Rohan Bhansali, chairman and co-founder of GOZOOP Group.
Starting as a client servicing intern, Iyer quickly advanced through roles such as online marketing head, VP of global operations, and president of GOZOOP HAWK. Now as COO, Iyer will lead daily operations, prioritise efficiency, drive innovation, and ensure customer satisfaction. He will also focus on future-proofing GOZOOP HAWK, diversifying offerings, and maintaining industry thought leadership.
Iyer Premkumar, chief operating officer (COO), GOZOOP HAWK, “The move further humbles me. GOZOOP HAWK has already touched 3 continents and with the new responsibilities, I look forward to taking HAWK to every corner of the earth and while we continue to #BeHAWKish in everything that we do, expect more fireworks from us in times to come.”
Rohan Bhansali, chairman and co-founder, GOZOOP Group, “GOZOOP is blessed with phenomenal leaders such as Prem. Having helped build GOZOOP since the last 14 years, Prem embodies all the values that we celebrate and strive for at GOZOOP. A true Level 5 leader, Prem has always kept GOZOOP First. He has built HAWK as an entrepreneur and has been an inspiration to all of us here. There is no stopping this guy. GOZOOP HAWK is dominating the Customer Experience space and will continue doing so under Prem’s leadership.”
Under Iyer’s disruptive leadership, alongside scaling employee strength and winning several agency centric awards, the agency also recorded notable accomplishments across regions.