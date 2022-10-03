GOZOOP Group signs Mohit Ahuja as President, Mumbai

He will collaborate with Samrat Bedi, CEO (India), GOZOOP Group and will be responsible for the group’s growth story in India.
GOZOOP Group, an independent marketing group has strengthened the leadership team by bringing Mohit Ahuja in as President, Mumbai. He will collaborate with Samrat Bedi, CEO (India), GOZOOP Group and will be responsible for the group’s growth story in India.
Mohit and Samrat were instrumental in charting the journey of 82.5 Communications (Ogilvy’s sister agency). Mohit has also worked with McCann, Ogilvy and DDB Mudra during the course of his career. Prior to joining GOZOOP Group, he was the Director for Brand Strategy and Client Services at Mirum (A WPP Group Agency).
In his new role, leveraging his experience and expertise, Mohit will be guiding his teams through his proficiency in cultivating relationships with clients and crafting business strategies for the group.
Commenting on his new stint, Mohit Ahuja, president, GOZOOP Group said, “GOZOOP Group has long been at the leading edge of delivering comprehensive integrated solutions for real world problems and capitalising on emerging opportunities. I am elated to be a part of this meticulously driven team that is constantly working towards newer tech and digital-led solutions for a metaverse reality.”
Speaking on the appointment, Samrat Bedi, CEO (India), GOZOOP Group said, “Mohit brings with him great business acumen, great values and the drive to create great work. We are thrilled to welcome him on board. He will partner with me in taking the agency forward and into the next phase of growth and excellence."
Mohit is an engineer with a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising & Communication Management (PGDACM) from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies.
With this appointment, the integrated marketing group will enhance its core expertise and offerings, all while elevating it’s creative and result driven acumen to keep up with the ever-changing advertising and marketing landscape.