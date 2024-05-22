Grapes onboards Akshay Bhatla as vice president of growth

Akshay has more than a decade of experience and in his previous stint, he served as vice president of growth and marketing at EQL Fintech where he led digital marketing, user growth and retention, product marketing, etc. Prior to this, he worked with some renowned brands like Times Internet, Meesho, Zee Media, Dainik Bhaskar and Augnito, to name a few. As a VP of growth, he will oversee the SEO and organic strategy, will align various initiatives and enable his digital capabilities to support growth at Grapes.